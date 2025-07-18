North Korea's Beach Resort Closure: Political Tensions & Tourism

North Korea has unexpectedly suspended the entry of foreign tourists to its newly opened Wonsan-Kalma beach resort, a facility hailed by leader Kim Jong Un as a significant achievement this year. The decision, announced by the country's tourism authority, lacks detailed explanations regarding the reason or duration of the ban.

This closure announcement comes shortly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the complex last weekend for diplomatic talks with Kim and Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. During discussions, Lavrov expressed optimism about increasing Russian tourist visits; however, reports imply the cease in tourism may stem from unfavorable perceptions portrayed in a Russian newspaper article.

Despite current restrictions, experts anticipate North Korea will ultimately need to reopen the resort to international tourists. With construction and operation of the site being costly, the influx of foreign currency through tourism is crucial for financial viability. Notably, tourism had been a prevalent source of income before the pandemic, with Chinese visitors forming the majority.

