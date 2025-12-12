Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Lauds 2025 Military Milestones

In 2025, North Korea accomplished significant military feats, including deploying troops overseas. The achievements were praised by the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, according to state media KCNA.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has expressed approval of his country's notable military achievements in the year 2025.

According to state media outlet KCNA, these accomplishments notably included the deployment of North Korean troops on international military missions.

This development marks a significant milestone for the isolated nation in the realm of global military operations.

