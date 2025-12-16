Midad Energy Poised to Acquire Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Saudi energy firm Midad Energy is emerging as a leading bidder for Lukoil's international assets, valued at approximately $22 billion. This bid is among several from notable investors, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Carlyle. The push to sell comes after U.S. sanctions impacted Lukoil's operations, as part of efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Abdulelah Al-Aiban, CEO of Midad Energy, is pivotal in this bid, linking the company's strategy with strong Saudi-Russian and Saudi-U.S. relations. His familial connections highlight the political nuances behind the bid, underscored by multi-billion-dollar agreements between Saudi Arabia and the U.S., covering sectors from defense to technology.

Midad's all-cash proposal for Lukoil's assets is contingent on lifting the current sanctions. While geopolitical tensions complicate matters, the strategic move by Midad Energy signifies its expansionary vision, underpinned by significant past deals and the potential for collaboration with U.S. firms. The U.S. Treasury's cautious approach remains a focal point in the transaction's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)