Left Menu

Midad Energy Poised to Acquire Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Saudi Arabia's Midad Energy is bidding for Lukoil's $22 billion international assets amid geopolitical tensions and U.S. sanctions on Russia. The pursuit reflects booming U.S.-Saudi cooperation, with Midad planning an all-cash offer. The potential acquisition highlights deep ties and economic interests between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:08 IST
Midad Energy Poised to Acquire Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Saudi energy firm Midad Energy is emerging as a leading bidder for Lukoil's international assets, valued at approximately $22 billion. This bid is among several from notable investors, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Carlyle. The push to sell comes after U.S. sanctions impacted Lukoil's operations, as part of efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Abdulelah Al-Aiban, CEO of Midad Energy, is pivotal in this bid, linking the company's strategy with strong Saudi-Russian and Saudi-U.S. relations. His familial connections highlight the political nuances behind the bid, underscored by multi-billion-dollar agreements between Saudi Arabia and the U.S., covering sectors from defense to technology.

Midad's all-cash proposal for Lukoil's assets is contingent on lifting the current sanctions. While geopolitical tensions complicate matters, the strategic move by Midad Energy signifies its expansionary vision, underpinned by significant past deals and the potential for collaboration with U.S. firms. The U.S. Treasury's cautious approach remains a focal point in the transaction's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025