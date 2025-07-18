Instant Sell-Out: Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Tickets Vanish in Minutes
Tickets for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'The Odyssey' sold out instantly after being released for its first screenings. Featuring a star-studded cast, the movie will premiere in July 2026. The film is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem and follows Odysseus' journey home from the Trojan War.
- Country:
- United States
Tickets for the much-anticipated film 'The Odyssey', directed by Christopher Nolan, sold out within minutes upon release. The film, featuring key talents such as Matt Damon and Zendaya, is scheduled to debut on July 17, 2026.
IMAX confirmed the overwhelming demand with an Instagram announcement, showcasing the first screening schedule. Pre-sales have completely filled initial showings in major cinemas across New York, Hollywood, and Orange County, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie, adapted from Homer's epic, the 'Odyssey', portrays the harrowing journey of Odysseus post-Trojan War. This isn't the first adaptation of the classic; its legacy traces back to Mario Camerini's 1954 'Ulysses' and the Coen Brothers' 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' in 2000.
(With inputs from agencies.)