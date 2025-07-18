Comedian's Satire Sparks Political Drama in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra legislative council has approved an extension for the privileges committee to report on comedian Kunal Kamra's contentious remarks concerning Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with the deadline set for the conclusion of the next state legislature session. The committee, led by BJP MLC Prasad Lad, intends to investigate Kamra's parody song that allegedly included derogatory references to Shinde.

In addition to Kamra, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sushma Andhare is under scrutiny for supporting Kamra's remarks, which have been labeled as contemptuous towards the legislature. The legislative council's breach of privilege notice was prompted by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar following a performance by Kamra where he branded Shinde a 'traitor' and presented a modified Hindi film song paralleling Shinde's 2022 factional split from the Shiv Sena.

This satire ignited a backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, culminating in the ransacking of a Mumbai hotel venue where Kamra performed. Despite these events, Kamra remains unapologetic and criticized the vandalism. Legal actions have ensued, with Kamra facing a police complaint filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, and the Madras High Court extending Kamra's anticipatory bail while he resides in Tamil Nadu, citing fear of arrest by Mumbai Police.

