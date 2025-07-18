Left Menu

Comedian's Satire Sparks Political Drama in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra legislative council has extended the privileges committee's deadline to submit a report on comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra's parody song and performance, which included remarks against Shinde, sparked political controversy leading to legal actions and vandalism at a comedy venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:02 IST
Comedian's Satire Sparks Political Drama in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative council has approved an extension for the privileges committee to report on comedian Kunal Kamra's contentious remarks concerning Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with the deadline set for the conclusion of the next state legislature session. The committee, led by BJP MLC Prasad Lad, intends to investigate Kamra's parody song that allegedly included derogatory references to Shinde.

In addition to Kamra, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sushma Andhare is under scrutiny for supporting Kamra's remarks, which have been labeled as contemptuous towards the legislature. The legislative council's breach of privilege notice was prompted by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar following a performance by Kamra where he branded Shinde a 'traitor' and presented a modified Hindi film song paralleling Shinde's 2022 factional split from the Shiv Sena.

This satire ignited a backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, culminating in the ransacking of a Mumbai hotel venue where Kamra performed. Despite these events, Kamra remains unapologetic and criticized the vandalism. Legal actions have ensued, with Kamra facing a police complaint filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, and the Madras High Court extending Kamra's anticipatory bail while he resides in Tamil Nadu, citing fear of arrest by Mumbai Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025