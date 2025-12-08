Left Menu

Dark Comedy 'One Battle After Another' Dominates Golden Globe Nominations

The dark comedy 'One Battle After Another,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, secured nine nominations at the Golden Globe awards. Norwegian drama 'Sentimental Value' followed closely with eight. DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, and Jessie Buckley received acting nods. The winners will be announced in Beverly Hills on January 11.

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest venture into dark comedy, 'One Battle After Another,' leads the nominations for the Golden Globe awards, with an impressive haul of nine nods.

The Norwegian family drama 'Sentimental Value' is not far behind, commanding attention with eight nominations. Both films are setting a high bar for the competition.

Among the acting nominees are DiCaprio, for his role as a revolutionary past his prime, as well as Dwayne Johnson for 'The Smashing Machine' and Jessie Buckley in 'Hamnet.' The awards, chosen by a global pool of entertainment journalists, will be unveiled during a star-studded ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

