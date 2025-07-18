Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: Iconic Show Cancellation, Pop Star Passing, and K-pop Debut

This entertainment roundup covers CBS's plan to end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the passing of beloved pop singer Connie Francis, and the debut of a K-pop band with North Korean defectors. It also highlights a musical highway in Fujairah, judicial rulings in Sweden, and changes to a major music festival in France.

Updated: 18-07-2025 18:31 IST
The entertainment world is buzzing with several high-profile developments this week. CBS announced the conclusion of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in May 2026, citing financial reasons. As a satirical staple for a decade, its exit marks the end of an era without a replacement planned.

Music icon Connie Francis, renowned for her hits in the 1950s and 1960s, passed away at the age of 87. Known for songs resonant with youthful heartache, Francis's health had been deteriorating since an intensive care hospitalization in July.

A new K-pop group called 1VERSE has made waves with its debut, featuring members who defected from North Korea. Additionally, a unique highway in Fujairah offers a musical experience with 'Ode to Joy,' while controversy arises in Saint-Cloud over Rock-En-Seine festival funding.

