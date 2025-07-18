Viral Concert Clip Lands Astronomer CEO in Hot Water

A brief moment at a Coldplay concert has ignited a firestorm of discussion online. The kiss cam captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot in what appeared to be an intimate moment, leading to widespread speculation and the couple being accused of infidelity.

The 14-second clip from Boston quickly became viral, flooding social media with memes and public commentary. Lead singer Chris Martin added fuel by joking, 'Either they are having an affair or they are very shy.' Observers pointed out ethical concerns, particularly considering Cabot's HR role usually entails warning against workplace relationships.

Facing public scrutiny and jokes comparing the situation to TV shows and films, an online frenzy ensued. In a purported statement, Byron apologized for the incident, acknowledging it as a 'deeply personal mistake,' while seeking privacy. Meanwhile, social media remained abuzz, dissecting every aspect of the unfolding drama.