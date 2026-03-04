UN Probe Condemns Attacks on Iran

An independent United Nations investigation has unequivocally condemned the attacks by Israel and the United States on Tehran. This condemnation was articulated on Wednesday, emphasizing that such acts are in direct violation of international norms.

The U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran stressed that these attacks contradict the UN Charter, which explicitly prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

Iran's retaliatory strikes across the region in response to these attacks have since escalated tensions, raising concerns about ongoing violations of international law and the potential implications on regional stability.

