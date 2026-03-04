Left Menu

UN Probe Condemns Attacks on Iran

A United Nations investigation condemned attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran, considering them against UN Charter principles. Iran's retaliatory actions also escalated tensions, highlighting potential violations of international law regarding the use of force against state sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

An independent United Nations investigation has unequivocally condemned the attacks by Israel and the United States on Tehran. This condemnation was articulated on Wednesday, emphasizing that such acts are in direct violation of international norms.

The U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran stressed that these attacks contradict the UN Charter, which explicitly prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

Iran's retaliatory strikes across the region in response to these attacks have since escalated tensions, raising concerns about ongoing violations of international law and the potential implications on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

