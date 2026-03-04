Global Air Travel Crisis: Middle Eastern Hubs Closed Amid Iran Conflict

The global air travel sector has been thrown into chaos after Iran's conflict forced the closure of several major Middle Eastern aviation hubs. Cities like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, known for their strategic connectivity, have halted operations, leaving numerous travelers worldwide stranded and affecting thousands of flights.

Key airlines across the globe, including Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, and Lufthansa, have canceled flights to crucial destinations in the Middle East. Many carriers have extended these cancellations well into March, impacting passengers and disrupting travel plans.

The aviation industry is scrambling to adapt, with major carriers reevaluating their operations in light of imposed restrictions. Authorities remain attentive as they assess potential measures to regain normalcy and ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)