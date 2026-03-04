Inflation Fears Loom as Middle East Conflict Triggers Market Turmoil

Investors around the globe are gearing up for a prolonged conflict in the Middle East, which could spark new inflation fears, disrupt economic growth, and potentially undermine recent expectations for interest-rate cuts. Despite some stability in markets on Wednesday, inflation concerns remain a top priority.

Potential disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for the world's oil supply, exacerbates the risk of inflation driven by energy prices. Joseph Tanious, chief investment strategist at Northern Trust Asset Management, notes, "The reality is setting in that a prolonged conflict could dampen global growth and re-ignite inflation pressures."

In South Korea, energy import dependency led to a sharp 12% drop in the KOSPI benchmark, marking its largest decline ever. The turmoil reflects broader selloffs, with all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 down and a significant rise in the Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's "fear gauge."

