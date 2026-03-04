Italy's Strategic Military Assistance Plan for the Gulf

Italy's government is weighing its support for Gulf nations facing Iranian air strikes, with military aid likely on the horizon. According to sources, Italy might supply an air defence system, a move highlighting its role in the volatile geopolitical landscape.

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed Gulf requests for air defence and anti-drone systems, specifically the Franco-Italian SAMP/T battery. Italy is assessing technical aspects of these requests, reflecting its commitment to strategic security alliances.

Italy supplies SAMP/T systems to Ukraine and ruled out reallocating these from Ukraine's air defences. The expanding Middle East conflict has prompted European allies to bolster regional stability, as strategic military decisions unfold across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)