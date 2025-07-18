Unveiling History: Heroes and Sagas in the New NCERT Class 8 Textbook

The latest NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook offers an insightful exploration into India's history, focusing on narratives of resistance and resilience. Notable figures like Tarabai, Ahilyabai Holkar, and Rani Abakka stand alongside the powerful Marathas and Sikh Gurus, showcasing their defiance against Mughal persecution.

Released as part of the new NCERT curriculum, ''Exploring Society: India and Beyond'' traverses through the Delhi Sultanate, Mughal empire, and colonial era, while paying homage to forgotten heroes like Rani Durgavati and Marthanda Varma. A dedicated section, ''Note on Some Darker Periods in History'', contextualizes sensitive events marked by cruelty and abuse.

The text dissects the brutality of figures such as Babur and Aurangzeb, while acknowledging Akbar's complex legacy of brutality and tolerance. Highlighting maritime supremacy and governance by the Marathas and colonial-era revolts like the Indigo uprising, the book provides a comprehensive historical account, as emphasized by an NCERT textbook committee member.