Unveiling History: Heroes and Sagas in the New NCERT Class 8 Textbook

The NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook highlights resistance and resilience throughout India's history, covering figures like Tarabai and Rani Abakka. The book spans from the Delhi Sultanate to the colonial era, offering insights into cultural traditions, religious intolerance, and revolts that shaped India's past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The latest NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook offers an insightful exploration into India's history, focusing on narratives of resistance and resilience. Notable figures like Tarabai, Ahilyabai Holkar, and Rani Abakka stand alongside the powerful Marathas and Sikh Gurus, showcasing their defiance against Mughal persecution.

Released as part of the new NCERT curriculum, ''Exploring Society: India and Beyond'' traverses through the Delhi Sultanate, Mughal empire, and colonial era, while paying homage to forgotten heroes like Rani Durgavati and Marthanda Varma. A dedicated section, ''Note on Some Darker Periods in History'', contextualizes sensitive events marked by cruelty and abuse.

The text dissects the brutality of figures such as Babur and Aurangzeb, while acknowledging Akbar's complex legacy of brutality and tolerance. Highlighting maritime supremacy and governance by the Marathas and colonial-era revolts like the Indigo uprising, the book provides a comprehensive historical account, as emphasized by an NCERT textbook committee member.

