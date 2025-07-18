Right-Wing Group Halts KFC Operations Amid Religious Tensions

A KFC outlet in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area was allegedly shut down by members of a right-wing Hindu group who protested against its operation during the holy month of Sawan and Kanwar Yatra. The group's actions were captured in a video circulating on social media.

Despite there being no official restriction on selling meat during this period, the group took matters into their own hands by confronting restaurant staff and forcing the closure while chanting slogans.

The incident was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav, who noted that law enforcement swiftly intervened to ensure the KFC's normal operation resumption. Legal actions are being assessed as the group members are identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)