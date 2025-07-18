Right-Wing Group Halts KFC Operations Amid Religious Tensions
In Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area, a right-wing Hindu group allegedly forced the closure of a KFC outlet, protesting meat sales during the holy month of Sawan and Kanwar Yatra. Authorities intervened to restore order and have initiated an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A KFC outlet in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area was allegedly shut down by members of a right-wing Hindu group who protested against its operation during the holy month of Sawan and Kanwar Yatra. The group's actions were captured in a video circulating on social media.
Despite there being no official restriction on selling meat during this period, the group took matters into their own hands by confronting restaurant staff and forcing the closure while chanting slogans.
The incident was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav, who noted that law enforcement swiftly intervened to ensure the KFC's normal operation resumption. Legal actions are being assessed as the group members are identified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KFC
- Ghaziabad
- Hindu group
- meat sale
- holy month
- Sawan
- Kanwar Yatra
- Indirapuram
- protest
- police
ALSO READ
Enhanced Security Measures for Muharram and Kanwar Yatra in Moradabad
Political Tensions Rise Over Religion During Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra
Controversy Erupts Over UP Govt's New 'Nameplate' Directive for Kanwar Yatra Route
Uttarakhand's Vigilance for a Safe Kanwar Yatra
Samajwadi Party hits back at UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak over directive to display names during Kanwar Yatra