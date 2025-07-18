Left Menu

Della Bella: Exploring Identity in Modern India

The film 'Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani' by Neelesh K Jain premiered in New Delhi. It delves into themes of love, identity, and self-realization, scheduled for streaming on WAVES OTT and telecast on DD National. The story focuses on a woman's journey to reclaim her individuality within modern India's cultural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:31 IST
Della Bella: Exploring Identity in Modern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a visually poetic Hindi film 'Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani', directed by Neelesh K Jain, saw its premiere in New Delhi at Rang Bhawan, Akashvani Bhawan. The event, attended by Navneet Kumar Sehgal, chairman of Prasar Bharati, showcases the evolving themes of love, identity, and self-realization.

The film, which will be available on WAVES OTT, India's unique public service streaming platform, offers an introspective look at a woman's quest to reclaim her voice amidst the changing social and cultural ethos of modern India. WAVES OTT is a new digital platform blending traditional broadcasting with contemporary digital innovations.

Neelesh K Jain expressed his connection to the film, highlighting its personal significance and the positive reception it received. Prasar Bharati's platform aims to provide a trusted and inclusive space celebrating India's diversity, with 'Della Bella' being a prime example of their vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025