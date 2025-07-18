Della Bella: Exploring Identity in Modern India
The film 'Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani' by Neelesh K Jain premiered in New Delhi. It delves into themes of love, identity, and self-realization, scheduled for streaming on WAVES OTT and telecast on DD National. The story focuses on a woman's journey to reclaim her individuality within modern India's cultural landscape.
On Friday, a visually poetic Hindi film 'Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani', directed by Neelesh K Jain, saw its premiere in New Delhi at Rang Bhawan, Akashvani Bhawan. The event, attended by Navneet Kumar Sehgal, chairman of Prasar Bharati, showcases the evolving themes of love, identity, and self-realization.
The film, which will be available on WAVES OTT, India's unique public service streaming platform, offers an introspective look at a woman's quest to reclaim her voice amidst the changing social and cultural ethos of modern India. WAVES OTT is a new digital platform blending traditional broadcasting with contemporary digital innovations.
Neelesh K Jain expressed his connection to the film, highlighting its personal significance and the positive reception it received. Prasar Bharati's platform aims to provide a trusted and inclusive space celebrating India's diversity, with 'Della Bella' being a prime example of their vision.
