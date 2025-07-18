Unity in Diversity: Tribal Role in Preserving India’s Sanatan Dharma

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the historical contributions of tribal communities in defending India's Sanatan Dharma during times of threat. Speaking at a national seminar on tribal icon Birsa Munda, Adityanath cited historical figures such as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Maharana Pratap, and Chhatrapati Shivaji to emphasize their assistance and valor.

The Chief Minister referenced the abduction of Goddess Sita and the pivotal role of tribes during Lord Ram's exile, as well as their crucial support in the Battle of Haldighati and in Chhatrapati Shivaji's resistance against contemporary rulers. Adityanath stressed the intertwined nature of tribal societies with the essence of the Vedic tradition, highlighting their harmony with nature.

Critiquing modern perspectives, Adityanath questioned the exclusion of tribal identities within Hinduism, asserting that both theists and atheists have a place in the Hindu tradition. He underlined the philosophical diversity in Indian heritage, noting the respect for figures like Charvaka and Lord Buddha, who diverged from Vedic acceptance.

