Reviving Doi Ghat: A Historic Renaissance on Kolkata's Riverfront

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has teamed up with TNS Logi-Park Private Ltd to redevelop the historic Doi Ghat, a significant site for the historic dairy trade. The project aims to enhance the heritage charm of the ghat while modernizing its infrastructure, bolstering tourism and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:57 IST
The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has initiated a partnership with TNS Logi-Park Private Ltd to transform the historic Doi Ghat, located along the Hooghly River. This effort is part of an extensive plan to rejuvenate the city's riverfront.

Doi Ghat once served as a crucial docking area for dairy trade, linking Howrah and Kolkata. The name 'Doi', meaning curd in Bengali, reflects this heritage, as goods arrived in earthen pots from Howrah. The area's significance also stems from its strategic position at the confluence of the Adi Ganga and the Hooghly's main channel, marking it as vital for past trade and cultural exchanges.

The redevelopment project aims to marry heritage preservation with modern infrastructure improvements. SMPK has prioritized enhancing public utilities and access, as seen in similar projects at Kumartuli and Nimtala ghats. Upon completion, the renewed Doi Ghat is expected to boost tourism and community involvement while preserving Kolkata's riverine legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

