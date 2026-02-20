Heritage Foods' Commitment to Quality: Setting New Standards in Dairy Industry

Heritage Foods is steadfast in its mission to provide fresh, healthy dairy products to households and empower dairy farmers. This was reiterated by Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, amid opposition allegations linking the company to purported quality issues.

Bhuvaneswari emphasized that the company adheres to stringent quality testing, involving over 500 experts who ensure that each product undergoes 25 quality tests before reaching consumers. She addressed the controversy in a video, dismissing claims by the opposition's campaign.

Heritage Foods, which began with a modest Rs 4 crore venture, has grown to a Rs 4,000 crore operation. Despite its rapid expansion, the company maintains hygiene, safety, and quality standards that exceed legal requirements, confirming its commitment to quality assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)