JioStar Soars with Record-Breaking Revenue Boost from IPL Success

In a stunning performance fueled by the IPL, JioStar posted impressive financial results for the June quarter, marking significant growth following its inception from the merger of Reliance's media business and Disney's Indian operations.

With revenues climbing to Rs 11,222 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 1,017 crore, the company's success was largely attributed to the IPL's popularity on its OTT platform JioHotstar, which registered a substantial increase in subscriber base and reached a massive TV viewership.

Furthermore, JioStar leveraged additional sports events and bolstered its channel lineup to hold a majority stake in the entertainment TV market, notably enhancing its Hindi GEC presence and revamping channels on the expansive DD Free Dish platform.

