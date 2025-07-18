JioStar Soars with Record-Breaking Revenue Boost from IPL Success
JioStar, born from the merger of Reliance's media arm and Walt Disney's Indian operations, posted strong financial results for the June quarter. The company saw increased revenues and profitability, driven largely by IPL viewership on JioHotstar, which hit remarkable subscriber and viewer numbers, alongside continued success across various entertainment channels.
- Country:
- India
In a stunning performance fueled by the IPL, JioStar posted impressive financial results for the June quarter, marking significant growth following its inception from the merger of Reliance's media business and Disney's Indian operations.
With revenues climbing to Rs 11,222 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 1,017 crore, the company's success was largely attributed to the IPL's popularity on its OTT platform JioHotstar, which registered a substantial increase in subscriber base and reached a massive TV viewership.
Furthermore, JioStar leveraged additional sports events and bolstered its channel lineup to hold a majority stake in the entertainment TV market, notably enhancing its Hindi GEC presence and revamping channels on the expansive DD Free Dish platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)