Pilgrims Safely Return from Epic Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The initial group of 45 pilgrims completed their spiritual journey to Kailash Mansarovar and returned to India via the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand on Friday. Officials confirmed their safe passage despite challenging weather conditions.

Dhan Singh Bisht, who oversees operations at Dharchula base camp, reported that the pilgrims reached the 17,500-feet-high Lipulekh Pass at approximately 9:15 am, but ominous weather prompted immediate logistical changes.

Initially scheduled to rest at Bundi camp, the group had to bypass this stop due to risks of landslides, and officials sought to expedite their return to Dharchula base camp. The pilgrimage sees around 250 devotees this year journeying through Tibet, with subsequent batches currently progressing.

