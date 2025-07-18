Pilgrims Safely Return from Epic Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
The first group of 45 pilgrims returned to India after completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass. Adverse weather conditions altered their return to Dharchula base camp. This year, around 250 pilgrims are participating, with batches still en route.
- Country:
- India
The initial group of 45 pilgrims completed their spiritual journey to Kailash Mansarovar and returned to India via the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand on Friday. Officials confirmed their safe passage despite challenging weather conditions.
Dhan Singh Bisht, who oversees operations at Dharchula base camp, reported that the pilgrims reached the 17,500-feet-high Lipulekh Pass at approximately 9:15 am, but ominous weather prompted immediate logistical changes.
Initially scheduled to rest at Bundi camp, the group had to bypass this stop due to risks of landslides, and officials sought to expedite their return to Dharchula base camp. The pilgrimage sees around 250 devotees this year journeying through Tibet, with subsequent batches currently progressing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kailash
- Mansarovar
- Yatra
- Pilgrims
- Lipulekh
- Pass
- Uttarakhand
- dharchula
- base camp
- Tibet
ALSO READ
Ferry Disaster Near Bali: Search Continues for Missing Passengers
Uttarakhand High Court Re-evaluates Capital Punishment Case
Odisha Surpasses Kerala in National School Education Rankings
Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota's Untimely Passing in Fiery Car Crash
Char Dham Yatra Suspended Amid Adverse Weather in Uttarakhand