Left Menu

Pilgrims Safely Return from Epic Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The first group of 45 pilgrims returned to India after completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass. Adverse weather conditions altered their return to Dharchula base camp. This year, around 250 pilgrims are participating, with batches still en route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehong | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:01 IST
Pilgrims Safely Return from Epic Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial group of 45 pilgrims completed their spiritual journey to Kailash Mansarovar and returned to India via the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand on Friday. Officials confirmed their safe passage despite challenging weather conditions.

Dhan Singh Bisht, who oversees operations at Dharchula base camp, reported that the pilgrims reached the 17,500-feet-high Lipulekh Pass at approximately 9:15 am, but ominous weather prompted immediate logistical changes.

Initially scheduled to rest at Bundi camp, the group had to bypass this stop due to risks of landslides, and officials sought to expedite their return to Dharchula base camp. The pilgrimage sees around 250 devotees this year journeying through Tibet, with subsequent batches currently progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025