Left Menu

IFFI 2023: Youth, Creativity, and Global Horizons Await at Renamed WAVES Film Bazaar

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will emphasize youth engagement, offering new opportunities for student filmmakers and content creators. The Film Bazaar, renamed WAVES, aims to establish India as a global content hub. The planning involves expanded inclusivity, featuring diverse film personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:49 IST
IFFI 2023: Youth, Creativity, and Global Horizons Await at Renamed WAVES Film Bazaar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to spotlight youth and unveil fresh avenues for student filmmakers and content creators. The announcement, following the inaugural Steering Committee meeting led by I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, underscores the festival's commitment to nurturing new talent and fostering industry engagement.

A significant highlight is the rebranding of the Film Bazaar as the WAVES Film Bazaar, aligning with strategic goals to position India as a leader in global content and co-productions. Slated for November 20 to 28 in Goa, the festival promises master classes, workshops, and networking for young creatives.

Integral to IFFI 2023's vision is an expanded steering committee, now comprising 31 members, to ensure wider inclusivity and industry representation. Esteemed film figures such as Anupam Kher and Guneet Monga Kapoor contribute their expertise, enhancing the festival's outreach and innovation.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025