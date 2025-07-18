IFFI 2023: Youth, Creativity, and Global Horizons Await at Renamed WAVES Film Bazaar

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to spotlight youth and unveil fresh avenues for student filmmakers and content creators. The announcement, following the inaugural Steering Committee meeting led by I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, underscores the festival's commitment to nurturing new talent and fostering industry engagement.

A significant highlight is the rebranding of the Film Bazaar as the WAVES Film Bazaar, aligning with strategic goals to position India as a leader in global content and co-productions. Slated for November 20 to 28 in Goa, the festival promises master classes, workshops, and networking for young creatives.

Integral to IFFI 2023's vision is an expanded steering committee, now comprising 31 members, to ensure wider inclusivity and industry representation. Esteemed film figures such as Anupam Kher and Guneet Monga Kapoor contribute their expertise, enhancing the festival's outreach and innovation.