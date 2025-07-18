Left Menu

Disney+ Launches 'HOMERPALOOZA!' Stream Celebrating Homer Simpson

Disney+ introduces 'HOMERPALOOZA!', a 24/7 stream showcasing 200 iconic episodes of Homer Simpson on their Simpsons channel. The selection spans 80 hours from the show's 35 seasons, enhancing Disney+'s dedicated Simpsons hub. This is part of a broader strategy to offer curated, theme-based viewing on the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:59 IST
Disney+ Launches 'HOMERPALOOZA!' Stream Celebrating Homer Simpson
The Simpsons (Photo/Instagram@disneyplus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney+ has launched a new streaming service dubbed 'HOMERPALOOZA!', dedicated exclusively to Homer Simpson, the beloved patriarch from 'The Simpsons.' According to Variety, this venture will offer 200 episodes—round-the-clock—for a limited time.

This collection of episodes integrates seamlessly into Disney+'s 24/7 Simpsons channel, providing over 80 hours of content tailored to celebrate Homer's most memorable moments from the animated series' extensive 35-season history. Matt Selman, the show's executive producer and showrunner, was quoted by Variety emphasizing the comedic brilliance of these selections.

Earlier this year, Disney+ unveiled its permanent 24/7 Simpsons channel, featuring all 35 seasons in sequence. As part of a strategic expansion, Disney+ is venturing into curated streams—theme-based channels that emulate conventional television's passive viewing experience. Subscribers can explore additional content streams, including 'Throwbacks,' 'Descendants and Zombies,' and the thrilling 'SharkFest'. Younger audiences have access to content like the ABC News stream and Disney+ Playtime.

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025