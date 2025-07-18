Disney+ Launches 'HOMERPALOOZA!' Stream Celebrating Homer Simpson

Disney+ has launched a new streaming service dubbed 'HOMERPALOOZA!', dedicated exclusively to Homer Simpson, the beloved patriarch from 'The Simpsons.' According to Variety, this venture will offer 200 episodes—round-the-clock—for a limited time.

This collection of episodes integrates seamlessly into Disney+'s 24/7 Simpsons channel, providing over 80 hours of content tailored to celebrate Homer's most memorable moments from the animated series' extensive 35-season history. Matt Selman, the show's executive producer and showrunner, was quoted by Variety emphasizing the comedic brilliance of these selections.

Earlier this year, Disney+ unveiled its permanent 24/7 Simpsons channel, featuring all 35 seasons in sequence. As part of a strategic expansion, Disney+ is venturing into curated streams—theme-based channels that emulate conventional television's passive viewing experience. Subscribers can explore additional content streams, including 'Throwbacks,' 'Descendants and Zombies,' and the thrilling 'SharkFest'. Younger audiences have access to content like the ABC News stream and Disney+ Playtime.