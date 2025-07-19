Mangal Pandey: A Revolutionary Icon from India's First War of Independence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary, acknowledging him as a key figure in India's struggle against British rule. Pandey's 1857 rebellion is celebrated as a pivotal moment in the country's fight for independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:21 IST
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Mangal Pandey, highlighting his pivotal role as a freedom fighter against the British Empire.
Modi praised Pandey as a key figure whose bravery and valor continue to inspire India today. A soldier in the Bengal army of the East India Company, Pandey emerged as a symbol of rebellion during the 1857 uprising, widely regarded as India's 'first war of independence.'
For his defiant stand against colonial rule, Pandey was executed by the British, cementing his legacy as a martyr in the struggle for India's freedom.
