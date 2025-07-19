Mangal Pandey: A Revolutionary Icon from India's First War of Independence

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Mangal Pandey, highlighting his pivotal role as a freedom fighter against the British Empire.

Modi praised Pandey as a key figure whose bravery and valor continue to inspire India today. A soldier in the Bengal army of the East India Company, Pandey emerged as a symbol of rebellion during the 1857 uprising, widely regarded as India's 'first war of independence.'

For his defiant stand against colonial rule, Pandey was executed by the British, cementing his legacy as a martyr in the struggle for India's freedom.