In a financial move, CBS announced that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will conclude in May 2026 after ten successful years. Known for its satire aimed at political figures like President Trump, the show will end without a replacement and new episodes will air until the broadcast season ends.

Legendary pop singer Connie Francis, famous for hits in the 1950s and 1960s, has passed away at 87. Francis, hospitalized earlier this year, was known for her songs about youthful love and heartbreak, leaving an indelible mark on American music history.

A new K-pop boy band, 1VERSE, has made its debut with members from North Korea, Japan, and the US. Notably, two members are North Korean defectors. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg joins Swansea City as an investor, and Fujairah introduces a musical highway playing Beethoven's Ode to Joy.

