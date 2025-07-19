Shockwaves in Late-Night: Colbert's 'The Late Show' Set to End

In a startling development in the world of late-night television, Jimmy Fallon shared his candid reaction to the sudden cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' Calling the news 'shocking,' Fallon took to Instagram to express his disbelief and pay tribute to Colbert's comedic brilliance.

During a live audience taping, Colbert announced that CBS will end the show in May next year—a move driven by financial considerations rather than show performance. The revelation stirred disappointment among fans, leaving Fallon and audiences alike stunned by the decision.

CBS clarified the rationale behind the cancellation, emphasizing that financial challenges, not content quality, prompted the decision. As the show gears up for its final episodes in the 2025-2026 TV season, its departure will mark the end of an era in late-night television.

(With inputs from agencies.)