Left Menu

Sonam Bajwa Wraps Shooting for 'Baaghi 4'

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has completed filming for 'Baaghi 4', the fourth installment of the popular franchise. Directed by A Harsha, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and is set for a September 5 theatrical release. Bajwa expressed gratitude to the director and co-actors on Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:51 IST
Sonam Bajwa Wraps Shooting for 'Baaghi 4'
Sonam Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has announced the completion of her latest film, 'Baaghi 4'. This project marks her second venture in the Hindi cinema landscape.

The film, directed by A Harsha, includes a star-studded cast featuring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt. 'Baaghi 4' is slated for release on September 5 and is part of a successful franchise produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Bajwa, who made her Hindi film debut with 'Housefull 5' earlier this year, shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards the director and her co-stars. She looks forward to the film's release, along with her appearance in 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' scheduled for an October release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025