Sonam Bajwa Wraps Shooting for 'Baaghi 4'

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has completed filming for 'Baaghi 4', the fourth installment of the popular franchise. Directed by A Harsha, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and is set for a September 5 theatrical release. Bajwa expressed gratitude to the director and co-actors on Instagram.
Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has announced the completion of her latest film, 'Baaghi 4'. This project marks her second venture in the Hindi cinema landscape.
The film, directed by A Harsha, includes a star-studded cast featuring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt. 'Baaghi 4' is slated for release on September 5 and is part of a successful franchise produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Bajwa, who made her Hindi film debut with 'Housefull 5' earlier this year, shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards the director and her co-stars. She looks forward to the film's release, along with her appearance in 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' scheduled for an October release.
