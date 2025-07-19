Sonam Bajwa Wraps Shooting for 'Baaghi 4'

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has announced the completion of her latest film, 'Baaghi 4'. This project marks her second venture in the Hindi cinema landscape.

The film, directed by A Harsha, includes a star-studded cast featuring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt. 'Baaghi 4' is slated for release on September 5 and is part of a successful franchise produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Bajwa, who made her Hindi film debut with 'Housefull 5' earlier this year, shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards the director and her co-stars. She looks forward to the film's release, along with her appearance in 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' scheduled for an October release.

