Empowering Women Through Literacy: The Transformative Effect of Education in Lucknow's Slums
A pilot study by DEVI Sansthan and University of Canterbury examines the impact of basic literacy on mental well-being among women in Lucknow's slums. The 15-week program involves 70 women learning foundational skills, enhancing their self-confidence and emotional resilience. The initiative demonstrates literacy as a tool for empowerment.
A groundbreaking pilot study conducted by DEVI Sansthan in collaboration with the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, is exploring the transformative impact of literacy on mental well-being among women in the low-income slums of Lucknow. The study particularly targets women aged 18 to 50, many of whom had no prior schooling experience.
This ambitious literacy intervention spans 15 weeks and includes 70 women acquiring skills in reading, writing, and basic mathematics using DEVI Sansthan's unique ALfA pedagogy. Unlike conventional educational models, this approach emphasizes peer learning and critical thinking, thus integrating seamlessly into the daily lives of these women, conducted informally in community spaces.
Findings reveal that gaining literacy skills has significantly enhanced the participants' mood, self-worth, and roles within their families, challenging social isolation. Dr. Sunita Gandhi, Co-investigator, remarked that literacy represents hope and empowerment for these women, equipping them to be vocal and fearless advocates within their communities.
