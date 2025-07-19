Left Menu

Coldplay Concert Video Sparks CEO's Leave Over Alleged 'Affair'

A viral video from a Coldplay concert led to the CEO of data startup Astronomer, Andy Byron, being placed on leave. The footage allegedly features Byron on a kiss cam, prompting speculation. Astronomer confirms an ongoing investigation and has appointed an interim CEO, Pete DeJoy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:16 IST
A snip from the Boston concert (Photo/instagram/@coldplay). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The corporate world is abuzz as a viral moment from a Coldplay concert has placed Andy Byron, CEO of the data startup Astronomer, on temporary leave. The controversy stems from a video featuring a couple on a kiss cam during the band's performance, with lead singer Chris Martin humorously suggesting an 'affair' from the stage.

Identified in the clip, Byron stepped aside, leaving co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy to temporarily assume the role of CEO. In a recent communication, Astronomer confirmed Byron's leave, emphasizing a commitment to maintaining the company's values and culture amid the unfolding investigation.

This incident has spread rapidly across social media, sparking debates about privacy and accountability in the digital age. Astronomer's board reassured stakeholders by initiating a formal probe, while also dispelling rumors about other employees' involvement. The company refrained from confirming identities but promised more updates soon.

