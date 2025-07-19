Behind the Boundary: A Cricketer's Tale

'The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife', authored by Puja Pujara, delves into the life and career of her husband, Cheteshwar Pujara, marked by both triumphs and challenges from 2010 to 2023. The memoir, now gracing the shelves of the Lord's Cricket Ground library, is a journey reflective of a unique off-field perspective.

The book, launched at the Nehru Centre in London, narrates Cheteshwar's progress from Rajkot's streets to the international cricket stage while shedding light on character traits like stubbornness and accommodation. Puja emphasizes that the book resonates universally, with elements of spirituality like teachings from the 'Bhagavad Gita' profoundly influencing their lives.

Robert Lawson from the MCC hailed the memoir as a motivational piece, particularly for women, illustrating cricketers' lives beyond the pitch. Available now through HarperCollins, this unique narrative invites readers to see beyond the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)