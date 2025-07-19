Cream Stone Unleashes 'American Mojo' on National Ice Cream Day

Cream Stone, a beloved ice cream chain in South India, is marking National Ice Cream Day with an exciting new launch and a tempting offer. Introducing 'American Mojo,' Cream Stone promises an indulgent experience with its rich fusion of flavors, including coffee, chocolate, and peanut butter.

Having expanded from a single parlour to 117 outlets across seven states, Cream Stone remains committed to its artisanal roots, providing handcrafted desserts that have won the hearts of many. Despite rapid expansion, the brand continues to focus on crafting exceptional ice cream experiences for its customers.

This year's celebration includes a special 1+1 offer on their Cream Stone Tubz. Launched post-pandemic, Tubz have been a significant hit, allowing fans to enjoy their favorite flavors at home. Through such innovative offerings, Cream Stone continues to elevate the art of ice cream in India.