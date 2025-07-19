Left Menu

Cream Stone Unleashes 'American Mojo' on National Ice Cream Day

Cream Stone, a top-tier ice cream brand in South India, celebrates its new flavor launch, 'American Mojo,' and National Ice Cream Day with a 1+1 offer. Known for its artisanal cold stone creations, Cream Stone continues expanding, delighting customers with its vibrant flavors and innovative creations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabd | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cream Stone, a beloved ice cream chain in South India, is marking National Ice Cream Day with an exciting new launch and a tempting offer. Introducing 'American Mojo,' Cream Stone promises an indulgent experience with its rich fusion of flavors, including coffee, chocolate, and peanut butter.

Having expanded from a single parlour to 117 outlets across seven states, Cream Stone remains committed to its artisanal roots, providing handcrafted desserts that have won the hearts of many. Despite rapid expansion, the brand continues to focus on crafting exceptional ice cream experiences for its customers.

This year's celebration includes a special 1+1 offer on their Cream Stone Tubz. Launched post-pandemic, Tubz have been a significant hit, allowing fans to enjoy their favorite flavors at home. Through such innovative offerings, Cream Stone continues to elevate the art of ice cream in India.

