Taylor Russell Departs 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Over Creative Differences

Actress Taylor Russell has reportedly left the production of 'The Thomas Crown Affair,' directed by Michael B Jordan, citing creative differences. The film's producers are now searching for a replacement to fill Russell's role in the highly anticipated romantic heist movie.

Filming is underway in London for this remake of the 1968 classic starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. The current production includes notable actors such as Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, and Danai Gurira, with a screenplay by Drew Pearce.

Besides her previous work, Russell is engaged in several other projects, including a Korean thriller 'Hope' and a possible remake of 'Single White Female.' Meanwhile, 'The Thomas Crown Affair' is slated for a theatrical release on March 5, 2027, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios.