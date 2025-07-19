Rudra Jaiitly's 'Beganna': Where Love Hurts and Dancing Heals

Mumbai's indie music scene is buzzing with Rudra Jaiitly's latest hit, 'Beganna'. The track blends romance and rhythm, released under the Verrsa Vibe label, and is already a defining love hurt-dance anthem.

'Beganna' embodies raw emotions and a fresh indie flavor, resonating with listeners seeking soul and flair. Jaiitly, as the founder of Verrsa Vibe, continues to shape India's independent music scene.

The music video, directed by Anish Khan and featuring Rahul Manchanda and Sejal Sahu, brings 'Beganna' to life with striking visuals and choreography. Jaiitly's vision is ushering in an era of electrifying independent music in India.

