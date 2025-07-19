Rudra Jaiitly's 'Beganna': Where Love Hurts and Dancing Heals
Rudra Jaiitly's latest track 'Beganna', released under the Verrsa Vibe label, combines romance and rhythm in a love hurt-dance anthem. Sung by LITTLE and SHIVAIN with a captivating music video, this indie music offering is shaping India's music scene. 'Beganna' highlights Jaiitly's vision for the independent music movement.
Mumbai's indie music scene is buzzing with Rudra Jaiitly's latest hit, 'Beganna'. The track blends romance and rhythm, released under the Verrsa Vibe label, and is already a defining love hurt-dance anthem.
'Beganna' embodies raw emotions and a fresh indie flavor, resonating with listeners seeking soul and flair. Jaiitly, as the founder of Verrsa Vibe, continues to shape India's independent music scene.
The music video, directed by Anish Khan and featuring Rahul Manchanda and Sejal Sahu, brings 'Beganna' to life with striking visuals and choreography. Jaiitly's vision is ushering in an era of electrifying independent music in India.
