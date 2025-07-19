Adrianne Palicki Stars in Upcoming Horror Thriller 'Remote'

Adrianne Palicki, celebrated for her performances in 'Friday Night Lights' and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.', is set to lead in the horror thriller 'Remote'. Directed by Steven DeGennaro, the film focuses on a woman named Jules, played by Palicki, who has been isolated in a trailer for months.

The plot unfolds as Jules' routine of remote work and fleeting interactions with her husband are shattered by witnessing a murder on a live webcam feed. She uses her resourcefulness to uncover the murderer's identity before becoming the next target. The storyline poses an intense psychological chase against a killer who is determined to keep his secret hidden.

The production is helmed by DeGennaro's The Ubiquitous Studio 42, in collaboration with Paper Street Pictures and Impeccible Pictures. The film, which wrapped filming and is now in post-production, boasts a diverse cast including Roger Guenveur Smith, Chris Johnson, Josh Cruddas, and Jessica Perrin. This marks DeGennaro's sophomore effort following 'Found Footage 3D'.

(With inputs from agencies.)