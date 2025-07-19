Left Menu

The Revival of Polyandry: Tradition Meets Modernity in Himachal's Hatti Tribe

In Himachal Pradesh's Shillai village, two brothers married a single woman under the polyandry tradition. Bride Sunita Chauhan and grooms Pradeep and Kapil Negi embraced this historic practice without coercion. The wedding showcased local culture through folk music and dance, drawing online attention and sparking discussions about tribal customs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:36 IST
The Revival of Polyandry: Tradition Meets Modernity in Himachal's Hatti Tribe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable ceremony attended by hundreds, two brothers from Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe wed a single woman, reviving the ancient tradition of polyandry. Bride Sunita Chauhan, along with grooms Pradeep and Kapil Negi, insisted that this was a joint decision made without any external pressures.

The festive event, filled with traditional folk songs and dances, spanned three days and took place in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district. The ceremony attracted widespread attention online, as videos of the vibrant wedding quickly went viral.

Despite living abroad, Kapil Negi emphasized the marriage's role in providing stability and love as a united family. Although polyandry has diminished due to increased literacy among women and economic improvements, it is still occasionally practiced in this close-knit community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025