The Revival of Polyandry: Tradition Meets Modernity in Himachal's Hatti Tribe

In a remarkable ceremony attended by hundreds, two brothers from Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe wed a single woman, reviving the ancient tradition of polyandry. Bride Sunita Chauhan, along with grooms Pradeep and Kapil Negi, insisted that this was a joint decision made without any external pressures.

The festive event, filled with traditional folk songs and dances, spanned three days and took place in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district. The ceremony attracted widespread attention online, as videos of the vibrant wedding quickly went viral.

Despite living abroad, Kapil Negi emphasized the marriage's role in providing stability and love as a united family. Although polyandry has diminished due to increased literacy among women and economic improvements, it is still occasionally practiced in this close-knit community.

