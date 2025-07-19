Left Menu

Kerala's Grand Onam Festivities: A Celebration of Culture

Kerala's government has announced official Onam celebrations over seven days starting September 3. Thiruvonam will be observed on September 5. The Chief Minister finalized the festive schedule, concluding with a grand cultural procession. The state aims for eco-friendly celebrations, including fairs and increased vegetable supply.

The Kerala government has outlined its official Onam festivities, which will unfold over the course of seven days starting September 3, with Thiruvonam set to be celebrated on September 5.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saw the finalization of the festival schedule, which promises to wrap up with a magnificent cultural parade in the state's capital. The celebrations are spearheaded by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

Stretching from Kowdiar to Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram, the designated festival zone will be adorned with vibrant lighting. The festivities aim to comply with the state's eco-friendly protocols. Further, Onam fairs will be organized by Kudumbashree, while Onam kits will be distributed, and vegetable availability enhanced via Supplyco and Horticorp outlets.

