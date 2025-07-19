Left Menu

Gen Chauhan Advocates Tri-Services Synergy at Operation Sindoor Talk

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan discussed Operation Sindoor at a military institution, highlighting tri-services synergy by the Indian armed forces. He emphasized integration, capability development, and transformative military changes. The event included insights into joint training initiatives and interaction with student officers from 35 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:15 IST
Gen Chauhan Advocates Tri-Services Synergy at Operation Sindoor Talk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable address on Saturday, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the critical role of tri-services synergy displayed by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor. His remarks were delivered at a prestigious military institution, underscoring the need for integrated defense efforts.

During his visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington, Gen Chauhan engaged with student officers from the 81st Staff Course, alongside permanent staff and station officers. The dialogue revolved around operational successes achieved through joint military collaborations.

Gen Chauhan also pointed out the importance of integration, capability development, and 'Aatmanirbharta' within the military's transformative agenda. Notably, the briefing from DSSC Commandant Lt Gen Virendra Vats emphasized the ongoing focus on fostering inter-services awareness through the Deep Purple Division's institutional efforts.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025