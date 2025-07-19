Gen Chauhan Advocates Tri-Services Synergy at Operation Sindoor Talk

In a notable address on Saturday, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the critical role of tri-services synergy displayed by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor. His remarks were delivered at a prestigious military institution, underscoring the need for integrated defense efforts.

During his visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington, Gen Chauhan engaged with student officers from the 81st Staff Course, alongside permanent staff and station officers. The dialogue revolved around operational successes achieved through joint military collaborations.

Gen Chauhan also pointed out the importance of integration, capability development, and 'Aatmanirbharta' within the military's transformative agenda. Notably, the briefing from DSSC Commandant Lt Gen Virendra Vats emphasized the ongoing focus on fostering inter-services awareness through the Deep Purple Division's institutional efforts.