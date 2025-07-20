Brewing Success: Manipur's Young Entrepreneurs Redefine Herbal Beverages Industry

An emerging trend among young entrepreneurs in Manipur is revolutionizing the beverage industry by introducing unique herbal drinks. These innovative drinks use locally sourced ingredients like sumac berries, gooseberries, and banana peels, providing an alternative to traditional caffeine-based products.

Elizabeth Yambem, founder of 'Dwellers Teas', created her brand to reconnect with childhood memories. Her company offers over ten varieties of herbal teas and employs twenty women at their manufacturing unit in Imphal West. These products are gaining popularity outside the state as well.

Selina Mutum, founder of 'Nongmadol Beverage', focuses on sustainability by utilizing banana and pineapple peels and spices for flavor. Though ethnic conflicts in Manipur have impacted operations by delaying packaging materials, the companies collectively produce about 500-700 boxes monthly, with prices ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200.