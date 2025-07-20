Left Menu

Paul Wesley Gets Engaged to Model Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley, known for his role in ''Vampire Diaries'', announced his engagement to model Natalie Kuckenburg via an Instagram post. Wesley, 42, and Kuckenburg, 25, got engaged during a trip to Italy. The couple has been dating since 2022 and often shares their journey online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:09 IST
Actor Paul Wesley, best known for his role in ''Vampire Diaries'', has announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg, a model. Kuckenburg confirmed the news on Instagram, showcasing her engagement ring with the caption 'Yes, Always and forever'.

The couple, who have been together since 2022, got engaged during a romantic trip to Italy, visiting stunning locales such as Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast. Despite typically keeping their relationship private, they've frequently shared snapshots of their travels on social media.

This engagement comes after Wesley's previous marriages—most notably to Torrey DeVitto and later to Ines de Ramon. The actor's relationship history has been widely followed, and fans are excited for this new chapter.

