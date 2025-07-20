Farewell to the Maestro: Chandra Barot's Last Curtain Call

Acclaimed filmmaker Chandra Barot, revered for his role in the 1978 classic 'Don', has died at 86 following a cardiac arrest, according to his family. Barot was being treated at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a condition he'd been battling for over a decade.

Barot's illustrious career began under the mentorship of actor-director Manoj Kumar. Following his breakthrough with 'Don', he directed the Bengali film 'Aashrita' in 1989. His work on 'Don' laid the groundwork for a successful franchise later helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Barot is survived by his wife, Deepa Barot, and their son. His contributions to cinema, particularly through 'Don', remain influential, with the film's enduring legacy continued by subsequent adaptations and sequels.

(With inputs from agencies.)