Farewell to the Maestro: Chandra Barot's Last Curtain Call
Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, known for the classic 'Don', passed away at 86 due to cardiac arrest. Barot had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis for 11 years. He made his mark in Bollywood with 'Don', inspiring a successful franchise. Barot is survived by his wife and son.
- Country:
- India
Acclaimed filmmaker Chandra Barot, revered for his role in the 1978 classic 'Don', has died at 86 following a cardiac arrest, according to his family. Barot was being treated at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a condition he'd been battling for over a decade.
Barot's illustrious career began under the mentorship of actor-director Manoj Kumar. Following his breakthrough with 'Don', he directed the Bengali film 'Aashrita' in 1989. His work on 'Don' laid the groundwork for a successful franchise later helmed by Farhan Akhtar.
Barot is survived by his wife, Deepa Barot, and their son. His contributions to cinema, particularly through 'Don', remain influential, with the film's enduring legacy continued by subsequent adaptations and sequels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Bollywood Fan to Star: Zareen Khan's Journey
Perilous Performance: Bollywood Singer Yasser Desai Faces Legal Action
Bollywood Glam at Lord's: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Shine Amidst India-England Test Thriller
27 Years of 'Dulhe Raja': A Bollywood Classic Remembered
Bollywood's Cult Classic 'Aks': A 24-Year Anniversary Lookback