Left Menu

Farewell to the Maestro: Chandra Barot's Last Curtain Call

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, known for the classic 'Don', passed away at 86 due to cardiac arrest. Barot had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis for 11 years. He made his mark in Bollywood with 'Don', inspiring a successful franchise. Barot is survived by his wife and son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:39 IST
Farewell to the Maestro: Chandra Barot's Last Curtain Call
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed filmmaker Chandra Barot, revered for his role in the 1978 classic 'Don', has died at 86 following a cardiac arrest, according to his family. Barot was being treated at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a condition he'd been battling for over a decade.

Barot's illustrious career began under the mentorship of actor-director Manoj Kumar. Following his breakthrough with 'Don', he directed the Bengali film 'Aashrita' in 1989. His work on 'Don' laid the groundwork for a successful franchise later helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Barot is survived by his wife, Deepa Barot, and their son. His contributions to cinema, particularly through 'Don', remain influential, with the film's enduring legacy continued by subsequent adaptations and sequels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025