Left Menu

Congress Strategizes Power-Share Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

The Congress leadership met with senior Tamil Nadu leaders to strategize for upcoming elections, discussing demands for power-sharing with the DMK. Despite coalition talks, DMK insists on a non-sharing approach. Speculation surrounds a potential alliance with actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK, though state leaders dismiss the possibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:31 IST
Congress Strategizes Power-Share Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' leadership convened with senior party figures from Tamil Nadu on Saturday to formulate a strategic approach for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The meeting, spearheaded by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also focused on the local cadres' aspirations for a power-sharing scheme with the ruling DMK.

Amid mounting demands from Tamil Nadu Congress members for a stake in governance, Kharge chaired a meeting that included notable attendees such as former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Despite these demands, DMK's ministers, including I Periyasamy, have firmly opposed any power-sharing.

The gathering took place amidst conjecture about potential alliances, notably with Vijay's newly founded TVK party, although Tamil Nadu Congress leaders have downplayed such prospects. Historically, both DMK and AIADMK have managed to form governments independently since 1967, signifying a challenging environment for coalition endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026