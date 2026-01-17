Congress Strategizes Power-Share Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls
The Congress leadership met with senior Tamil Nadu leaders to strategize for upcoming elections, discussing demands for power-sharing with the DMK. Despite coalition talks, DMK insists on a non-sharing approach. Speculation surrounds a potential alliance with actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK, though state leaders dismiss the possibility.
The Congress' leadership convened with senior party figures from Tamil Nadu on Saturday to formulate a strategic approach for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The meeting, spearheaded by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also focused on the local cadres' aspirations for a power-sharing scheme with the ruling DMK.
Amid mounting demands from Tamil Nadu Congress members for a stake in governance, Kharge chaired a meeting that included notable attendees such as former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Despite these demands, DMK's ministers, including I Periyasamy, have firmly opposed any power-sharing.
The gathering took place amidst conjecture about potential alliances, notably with Vijay's newly founded TVK party, although Tamil Nadu Congress leaders have downplayed such prospects. Historically, both DMK and AIADMK have managed to form governments independently since 1967, signifying a challenging environment for coalition endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
