Threads of Tranquility: Haneen Almoosawi's Debut Exhibition

An ongoing exhibition titled 'The Wondering and Wandering Mind' invites art enthusiasts to explore a meditative realm of abstraction. Omani artist Haneen Almoosawi, making her debut solo appearance in India at Gallery Pristine Contemporary, utilizes thread, light, and memory in her evocative compositions.

Crafted in her Muscat studio, Almoosawi's works feature intricate thread stitching on linen and translucent materials. Her art process reflects thought rhythms, with stitched lines expressing emotions and memories, melding minimalism with deep sentiment.

The exhibition provides a tranquil oasis, counteracting modern overstimulation. Almoosawi's pieces, favoring soft neutral tones, create atmospheric spaces rather than attention-seeking objects. The showcase, which ends on August 27, exemplifies her fusion of architecture, textiles, and personal narrative in a minimalist visual language.

