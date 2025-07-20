Left Menu

Threads of Tranquility: Haneen Almoosawi's Debut Exhibition

Haneen Almoosawi's debut solo exhibition, 'The Wondering and Wandering Mind', at Gallery Pristine Contemporary in India, blends abstraction and introspection. Using thread, light, and emotion, her works offer a serene escape from overstimulation. The exhibition, characterized by minimalist and emotive elements, concludes on August 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:32 IST
Threads of Tranquility: Haneen Almoosawi's Debut Exhibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An ongoing exhibition titled 'The Wondering and Wandering Mind' invites art enthusiasts to explore a meditative realm of abstraction. Omani artist Haneen Almoosawi, making her debut solo appearance in India at Gallery Pristine Contemporary, utilizes thread, light, and memory in her evocative compositions.

Crafted in her Muscat studio, Almoosawi's works feature intricate thread stitching on linen and translucent materials. Her art process reflects thought rhythms, with stitched lines expressing emotions and memories, melding minimalism with deep sentiment.

The exhibition provides a tranquil oasis, counteracting modern overstimulation. Almoosawi's pieces, favoring soft neutral tones, create atmospheric spaces rather than attention-seeking objects. The showcase, which ends on August 27, exemplifies her fusion of architecture, textiles, and personal narrative in a minimalist visual language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025