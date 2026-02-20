Empowering Future Leaders: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students
Tamil Nadu's Minister Govi Chezhiaan distributed laptops to students under the 'World in Your Hands' scheme, emphasizing youth's role in achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. The initiative, part of a state program by CM M K Stalin, supports students in gaining technological skills necessary for their education and careers.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Minister Govi Chezhiaan urged students to utilize their newly distributed laptops for academic and career advancement, linking youth empowerment with the state's goal of reaching a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.
The distribution occurred at Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College as part of Chief Minister M K Stalin's statewide initiative launched to enhance educational resources for 20 lakh students.
Chezhiaan highlighted the state government's pioneering schemes, echoing Swami Vivekananda's teachings on education's role in character development. The event underscored the significance of integrating modern technology into education to facilitate global excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinar Open Winter Games 2026: Celebrating Sport and Youth Empowerment
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technology with New Initiatives
India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships
Forging Future: US-India Alliance in AI and Technology
Trump's Economics: Persuasion Amid Policy Doubts