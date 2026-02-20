Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students

Tamil Nadu's Minister Govi Chezhiaan distributed laptops to students under the 'World in Your Hands' scheme, emphasizing youth's role in achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. The initiative, part of a state program by CM M K Stalin, supports students in gaining technological skills necessary for their education and careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Govi Chezhiaan urged students to utilize their newly distributed laptops for academic and career advancement, linking youth empowerment with the state's goal of reaching a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The distribution occurred at Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College as part of Chief Minister M K Stalin's statewide initiative launched to enhance educational resources for 20 lakh students.

Chezhiaan highlighted the state government's pioneering schemes, echoing Swami Vivekananda's teachings on education's role in character development. The event underscored the significance of integrating modern technology into education to facilitate global excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

