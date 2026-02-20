Left Menu

Captured: Infamous Dacoit Diwan Gurjar Nabbed After Decade on the Run

Diwan Gurjar, a member of the notorious Jagdish Gurjar gang, was captured in Rajasthan's Dholpur after evading arrest for nearly a decade. Operation Shikanja led to his arrest, with a non-bailable warrant and a Rs 25,000 reward out for him. The gang operates across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have apprehended Diwan Gurjar, a notorious member of the Jagdish Gurjar dacoit gang, in Dholpur. The arrest, part of 'Operation Shikanja', comes after ten years of evasion by Gurjar.

Police disclosed that Gurjar had a non-bailable warrant against him and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for information leading to his capture. Gurjar's arrest marks a critical achievement for law enforcement in the region.

The gang, infamous for its activities across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, remains a persistent challenge for authorities. The capture of Gurjar is expected to disrupt the gang's operations considerably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

