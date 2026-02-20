Left Menu

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Global Tariffs

The US Supreme Court has invalidated President Donald Trump's global tariffs, with a decisive 6-3 decision. The ruling emphasized Congress's constitutional authority over taxes, including tariffs. This decision marks a significant defeat for Trump's economic strategy and underscores the functionality of America's checks and balances system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:49 IST
US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Global Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the US Supreme Court has nullified President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs, delivering a pivotal blow to his economic policy. Announced on Friday, the 6-3 ruling reaffirmed Congress's explicit constitutional power to impose taxes and duties, including tariffs.

The case arose from tariffs Trump had enacted under the guise of emergency powers, affecting nearly all international trade partners. The Court's majority opinion highlighted that such a broad application of tariffs oversteps the executive role and intrudes into legislative territory.

Congressional leaders praised the ruling as a testament to the enduring effectiveness of the nation's checks and balances. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh celebrated the decision on social media, noting its significance given the Court's current ideological configuration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026