US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Global Tariffs
The US Supreme Court has invalidated President Donald Trump's global tariffs, with a decisive 6-3 decision. The ruling emphasized Congress's constitutional authority over taxes, including tariffs. This decision marks a significant defeat for Trump's economic strategy and underscores the functionality of America's checks and balances system.
In a landmark decision, the US Supreme Court has nullified President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs, delivering a pivotal blow to his economic policy. Announced on Friday, the 6-3 ruling reaffirmed Congress's explicit constitutional power to impose taxes and duties, including tariffs.
The case arose from tariffs Trump had enacted under the guise of emergency powers, affecting nearly all international trade partners. The Court's majority opinion highlighted that such a broad application of tariffs oversteps the executive role and intrudes into legislative territory.
Congressional leaders praised the ruling as a testament to the enduring effectiveness of the nation's checks and balances. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh celebrated the decision on social media, noting its significance given the Court's current ideological configuration.
