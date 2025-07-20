Left Menu

Telangana CM Awards 1 Crore to Oscar-Winning Singer Rahul Sipligunj for 'Naatu Naatu'

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy honors singer Rahul Sipligunj with a 1 crore cash reward for his international acclaim via the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR'. The recognition underscores Sipligunj's rise to fame and his role as an inspiration for Telangana's youth.

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has announced a significant 1 crore cash reward for acclaimed singer Rahul Sipligunj, who attained global recognition with the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR'.

The announcement marks the fulfillment of a promise made by CM Reddy, who had previously assured financial support to Sipligunj. This gesture, unveiled during the Bonalu festival, acknowledges Sipligunj's self-made success and his role as a notable influence for Telangana's younger generation.

'Naatu Naatu' had the distinction of being the first Telugu song nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. The song, celebrated for its vibrant composition by MM Keeravani and dynamic choreography by Prem Rakshith, became a cultural phenomenon. 'RRR', directed by S. S. Rajamouli, is set in the backdrop of the freedom struggle and features prominent actors like Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

