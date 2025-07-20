Sheila Dikshit: Architect of Modern Delhi Remembered
The Delhi Congress commemorates former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her sixth death anniversary, praising her leadership and transformative governance. Under her administration, Delhi experienced significant development, including the expansion of the Metro, public transport, and healthcare. Her policies, however, face criticism for dismantling by succeeding governments.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Congress paid tribute to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her sixth death anniversary, recognizing her as the 'architect' behind the capital's significant transformation.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav lauded Dikshit's 15-year leadership, which ushered in a 'golden era' of development with key infrastructure advancements such as the expansion of the Metro, an increased CNG transport fleet, and establishment of modern hospitals, universities, and educational institutions.
Yadav criticized the current BJP-led and previous AAP governments for failing to uphold Dikshit's schemes targeted at marginalized communities, accusing them of not fulfilling promises on pollution control, women's safety, youth employment, and slum rehabilitation. The anniversary was marked by tributes from her son Sandeep Dikshit, daughter Latika, and prominent Congress leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eastern China Universities Battle Extreme Heat: Student Health at Risk
Landmark Trial to Protect Pro-Palestinian Advocacy in U.S. Universities
SFI Activists Rise Against 'Saffronisation' in Kerala Universities
Universities Unravel: The Silent Battle Over First Amendment Rights
Driving Academic Excellence: UP's New Universities Forge Ahead