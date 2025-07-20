Left Menu

Sheila Dikshit: Architect of Modern Delhi Remembered

The Delhi Congress commemorates former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her sixth death anniversary, praising her leadership and transformative governance. Under her administration, Delhi experienced significant development, including the expansion of the Metro, public transport, and healthcare. Her policies, however, face criticism for dismantling by succeeding governments.

The Delhi Congress paid tribute to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her sixth death anniversary, recognizing her as the 'architect' behind the capital's significant transformation.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav lauded Dikshit's 15-year leadership, which ushered in a 'golden era' of development with key infrastructure advancements such as the expansion of the Metro, an increased CNG transport fleet, and establishment of modern hospitals, universities, and educational institutions.

Yadav criticized the current BJP-led and previous AAP governments for failing to uphold Dikshit's schemes targeted at marginalized communities, accusing them of not fulfilling promises on pollution control, women's safety, youth employment, and slum rehabilitation. The anniversary was marked by tributes from her son Sandeep Dikshit, daughter Latika, and prominent Congress leaders.

