End of an Era: Iconic Lyricist and Late-Night TV Shakeup

Iconic American lyricist Alan Bergman has passed away at the age of 99. Bergman, who spent 60 years creating timeless songs with his late wife Marilyn, leaves a significant legacy in the music industry. Marilyn Bergman, his songwriting partner, died in 2022.

In another development, 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' has been canceled, adding to the turbulence facing late-night television. The show was one of the most popular in its genre, underscoring the ongoing challenges for late-night programming.

Controversy surrounds Colbert's show's cancellation as some liberal politicians, artists, and entertainers suspect political interference. This comes in the wake of Colbert's criticism of the network owner for an alleged bribery scheme involving President Donald Trump and a merger approval.