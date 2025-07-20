Left Menu

End of an Era: Iconic Lyricist and Late-Night TV Shakeup

Alan Bergman, celebrated American lyricist, has passed away at 99. Famous for his songwriting partnership with his wife Marilyn, Bergman leaves a legacy of music. Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert's late-night show cancellation highlights the struggles and controversies facing the genre amid political debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:27 IST
End of an Era: Iconic Lyricist and Late-Night TV Shakeup
Alan Bergman

Iconic American lyricist Alan Bergman has passed away at the age of 99. Bergman, who spent 60 years creating timeless songs with his late wife Marilyn, leaves a significant legacy in the music industry. Marilyn Bergman, his songwriting partner, died in 2022.

In another development, 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' has been canceled, adding to the turbulence facing late-night television. The show was one of the most popular in its genre, underscoring the ongoing challenges for late-night programming.

Controversy surrounds Colbert's show's cancellation as some liberal politicians, artists, and entertainers suspect political interference. This comes in the wake of Colbert's criticism of the network owner for an alleged bribery scheme involving President Donald Trump and a merger approval.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025