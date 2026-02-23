Controversy Ignites as Ex-BJP MP Faces Backlash Over Blanket Incident
Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria sparked controversy by taking a blanket back from a Muslim woman after asking her religion during an event in Tonk. The incident led to protests and backlash from Congress leaders condemning Jaunpuria's actions as discriminatory and harmful to social harmony.
- Country:
- India
Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria is at the center of heated criticism after a video allegedly showed him retrieving a blanket from a Muslim woman at an event in Tonk, Rajasthan. The video, which sparked outrage on social media, portrays Jaunpuria questioning the woman's religion before reclaiming the blanket.
In response, several Congress leaders have openly condemned Jaunpuria's actions, characterizing them as discriminatory and divisive. Harish Chandra Meena, a Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, denounced this episode as indicative of a 'disruptive' mindset that erodes social harmony. Locals and political figures alike have voiced their disapproval, with many demanding accountability.
Amidst the outcry, Congress workers returned to the village, providing blankets to several women and staging a protest against Jaunpuria's behavior. The incident has ignited a broader debate on religious discrimination and political responsibility in serving constituents with equality and respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- controversy
- Jaunpuria
- blanket
- Muslim
- woman
- Congress
- protest
- discrimination
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Youth Congress Protest Erupts at AI Impact Summit: Arrests Made
Delhi Police Arrest Seven in Youth Congress Shirtless Protest at AI Summit
Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of 'Politics of Hatred' Against Banjara Community
Supreme Court Evaluates OBC Quota for Pasmanda Muslims