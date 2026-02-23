Left Menu

Controversy Ignites as Ex-BJP MP Faces Backlash Over Blanket Incident

Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria sparked controversy by taking a blanket back from a Muslim woman after asking her religion during an event in Tonk. The incident led to protests and backlash from Congress leaders condemning Jaunpuria's actions as discriminatory and harmful to social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria is at the center of heated criticism after a video allegedly showed him retrieving a blanket from a Muslim woman at an event in Tonk, Rajasthan. The video, which sparked outrage on social media, portrays Jaunpuria questioning the woman's religion before reclaiming the blanket.

In response, several Congress leaders have openly condemned Jaunpuria's actions, characterizing them as discriminatory and divisive. Harish Chandra Meena, a Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, denounced this episode as indicative of a 'disruptive' mindset that erodes social harmony. Locals and political figures alike have voiced their disapproval, with many demanding accountability.

Amidst the outcry, Congress workers returned to the village, providing blankets to several women and staging a protest against Jaunpuria's behavior. The incident has ignited a broader debate on religious discrimination and political responsibility in serving constituents with equality and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

