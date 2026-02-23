Controversy Erupts Over Sabarimala Tantri's Arrest in Gold Loss Case
The opposition in Kerala targets the Left government over the arrest of Sabarimala tantri, suspected of being politically motivated. The court granted bail citing insufficient evidence. Congress and BJP demand explanations and a CBI probe, accusing the state of using law enforcement to shield real culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In Kerala, political tensions are surging as the Congress and BJP continue to pressure the Left government regarding the controversial arrest of the Sabarimala chief priest in the gold loss case.
During recent statements, opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized the arrest, describing it as lacking evidence and unjustified.
Amid mounting pressure, both parties demand a thorough investigation, accusing top officials of using the situation to divert attention from true suspects and political allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabarimala
- Kerala
- gold loss
- arrest
- politics
- opposition
- CPI(M)
- Congress
- BJP
- Tantri
ALSO READ
Mukul Roy: The 'Chanakya' of West Bengal Politics Bows Out
Vijay's Allegations: A Fiery Confrontation in Tamil Nadu Politics
Blanket Politics: Row Over Religious Discrimination in Rajasthan
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of 'Politics of Hatred' Against Banjara Community
Kerala's Election Controversy: Opposition Accuses Government of Misusing Resources