Controversy Erupts Over Sabarimala Tantri's Arrest in Gold Loss Case

In Kerala, political tensions are surging as the Congress and BJP continue to pressure the Left government regarding the controversial arrest of the Sabarimala chief priest in the gold loss case.

During recent statements, opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized the arrest, describing it as lacking evidence and unjustified.

Amid mounting pressure, both parties demand a thorough investigation, accusing top officials of using the situation to divert attention from true suspects and political allies.

