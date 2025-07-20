Vellappally Natesan Advocates for Social Justice Amidst Community Dynamics

SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan emphasized on Sunday that his advocacy for social justice is not rooted in opposition to any community. Speaking at a felicitation event, he highlighted the unity within the Muslim community, which has become a consolidated vote bank despite internal differences.

Natesan, the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, encouraged the Ezhava community, which the Yogam represents, to learn from the cooperative progression of Muslim and Christian communities. His remarks followed controversial claims that Muslims might soon form the majority in Kerala.

Natesan also criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for its lack of diversity among leadership. Various political leaders, including State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, Congress MLA K Babu, and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, praised Natesan for his robust leadership and crisis management capabilities within the SNDP Yogam.

(With inputs from agencies.)