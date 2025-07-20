Left Menu

Vellappally Natesan Advocates for Social Justice Amidst Community Dynamics

SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan emphasized social justice, highlighting the unity of the Muslim community as a strong vote bank, and urged the Ezhava community to emulate them. He criticized the IUML's lack of diversity and stood firm in his stance amidst opposition. His leadership was praised by various political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:11 IST
Vellappally Natesan Advocates for Social Justice Amidst Community Dynamics
  • Country:
  • India

SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan emphasized on Sunday that his advocacy for social justice is not rooted in opposition to any community. Speaking at a felicitation event, he highlighted the unity within the Muslim community, which has become a consolidated vote bank despite internal differences.

Natesan, the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, encouraged the Ezhava community, which the Yogam represents, to learn from the cooperative progression of Muslim and Christian communities. His remarks followed controversial claims that Muslims might soon form the majority in Kerala.

Natesan also criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for its lack of diversity among leadership. Various political leaders, including State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, Congress MLA K Babu, and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, praised Natesan for his robust leadership and crisis management capabilities within the SNDP Yogam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025